Lenovo® Yoga® and Intel® Evo™ Announce Fan-Powered Experience With Jonas Brothers for Immersive Virtual Concert

Winning creators will be notified on November 12, 2020. A select number of creators, including those selected for winning designs, will get an opportunity to video chat with the Jonas Brothers before the experience begins for all on December 3, 2020. Designers whose concert visual concepts are selected to be used in the final event will also be gifted a Lenovo Yoga laptop autographed by the Jonas Brothers to watch the concert in style.

The Lenovo Yoga brand is available exclusively at Best Buy in the United States and at select retailers in Canada as well as on lenovo.com.

