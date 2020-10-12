LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers claim 17th championship, Michael Jordan debate

“I want my damn respect.”

That was LeBron James’ message to the NBA community after securing his fourth career title and fourth Finals MVP trophy to go along with it after vanquishing the Miami Heat.

In a glittering career that has traversed three different cities and featured a countless number of teammates, James now truly sits in rarefied air after accomplishing something no one has done in NBA history: being the Finals MVP of three franchises.

It is ironic that the one weapon against James in the never-ending basketball GOAT debate, his switching of teams, has now allowed him to achieve something that even Michael Jordan did not do.

James fourth Finals MVP has vaulted him ahead of names such as Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with Jordan the only man with more Finals MVPs than the 35-year-old Lakers star.

James is the first man to be named a Finals MVP on three different franchises (Getty)

He also joins an exclusive club of players to have won four MVPs, NBA titles and Finals MVPs, a club which features only he and Jordan.

The four-year gap between James’ third and fourth titles is his biggest since breaking through in 2012 with the Heat, and with his advancing age and an odometer which reads close to 60,000 career minutes, there were doubts over whether he would reach the top of the mountain once again.

James himself seemed resigned to the fact that his best days were behind him during the title drought, often referring to the fact that he had nothing left to prove.

The four-time MVP seemingly gave further credence to the fact that his days as a champion were done when he suffered the first major injury of his career during a 2018 Christmas Day match-up against the Golden State Warriors.

James and his Lakers teammates pose after securing the 2020 NBA Championship (Getty)

Little did his doubters know that that very moment, which resulted in James missing the Playoffs for the first time since 2005, would light the fuse for his next masterpiece.

“I think personally thinking I have something to prove fuels me, and it fuelled me over this last year and a half,” he said after pouring in a triple-double to win Game 6.

“It fuelled me because no matter what I’ve done in my career up until this point there are still little rumblings of doubt or comparing me to the history of the game.

“Has he done this? Has he done that? Having that in my head and having that in my mind and saying to myself why not have still something to prove, I think it fuels me.

“I think we can all agree that no matter how much accomplishments you have in your respective craft, you’re always going to have doubters.

James celebrates a late three-pointer from Dwight Howard in the closeout Game 6 (Getty)

“You’re always going to have people that try to make you forget your purpose and I think it drives me.

“At the end of the day as a black man all you’ve got is your word and your respect. No matter if people disagree with what you do and no matter if people talk about they’d rather you do this than that, if I’m respected everything else falls by the wayside.”

James’ message at this stage of his career is simple: you can love him or hate him, but you have to respect him.

After winning his third title in 2016, James admitted that he wasn’t competing against his current on-court adversaries anymore, that he was “chasing a ghost” that used to play in Chicago.

He has already eclipsed Jordan on the regular season and playoff points list, and the only question that remains is whether he can join the Bulls great on six NBA titles.

Michael Jordan is the only man with more Finals MVPs than LeBron with six between 1991 and 1998 (Getty)

But just how long does he have left?

“I have not put a cap on it,” he said after the game.

“I know I’ve got a lot of years left and what that looks like, how many years that looks like, I’m not sure.

“I know I can continue to play at a high level. I know I can play the game for quite a while.”

The scary part for his opponents is that even with so many miles on his legs, James looks like he is still getting better and better.

LeBron James enjoyed the most efficient NBA Finals performance of his entire career in Year 17 (Getty)

While he may no longer have the same level of athleticism he did in his early 20s, his supreme basketball IQ will allow him to remain as effective ever as he continues to age.

James’ finals field goal percentage of 59 percent was a career-best. He is smarter about picking his spots and has mastered the art of efficiency on the offensive end.

“When I’m done playing and I throw the shoes over the wires, then I’ll get an opportunity to sit back and be like you had a hell of a ride,” he said.

Until then, we get the opportunity to sit back and watch him chase Jordan.

Buckle up.