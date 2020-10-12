LeBron James, Lakers didn’t come all this way just to hear their NBA title is tainted

LeBron James’ fourth NBA championship was celebrated with a cigar, because it seems to be what legends do in this circumstance. Honestly, though, no one ever had sat precisely where he did late Sunday.

This has been an NBA season unlike any other, and its conclusion is a special sort of miracle in itself, given the four-month hiatus necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the league’s achievement in enduring 10 weeks in the “bubble” it constructed in Orlando without anyone housed there coming down with the disease.

The Lakers had to wait 131 days, from the suspension of the season March 11 to the resumption of competition July 30, even to be certain they’d get the chance to pursue this title. They had to reignite the fire that fueled their excellence over the season’s first five months and either recollect a formula that had been dormant four months or create a new one altogether. So please do not try to suggest this title somehow is the least of LA’s record-tying 17 NBA championships.

“I’ve never won with this atmosphere. None of us — we’ve never been a part of it,” James told reporters following the Lakers’ blistering Game 6 victory over the Heat in the 2020 Finals. “We got here July 9, and it’s Oct. 11 now. This has been very challenging, difficult. It plays with your mind, plays with your body. You’re away from some of the things you’re so accustomed to, that make you be the professional that you are.

“I heard some rumblings from people that are not in the bubble: You don’t have to travel, whatever — people just doubting what goes on in here. This is is right up there, one of the greatest accomplishments I have.”

When the pause button was pushed on the 2019-20 regular season, the Lakers owned a better record than every team in the NBA but one. When the regular season was completed, the numbers were different but the situation still the same. LA had qualified for a significant home-court advantage through the playoffs.

As the highest seed in the Western Conference, the Lakers were entitled to an extra home game in each of the first three series, should they last so long, and in the Finals were they to face any team but the Bucks.

Their reward for this? They had their logo on the court in Orlando more often than opponents. That’s it. The Lakers had to go out and win this NBA championship themselves. No help from Jack or Leo, nor from the noise at Staples Center, nor from refs ever so slightly favoring the home team.

If anyone attempts to assert this Lakers title is empty or deficient, it’s an indefensible position. Of course it’s out there, though. Do a Twitter search on the term “tainted title,” and prepare to be depressed.

“You wouldn’t be human if you didn’t have ups and downs in the bubble,” James said Sunday. “I was questioning myself: Should I be here? Is it worth sacrificing my family? I’ve never been without my family this long. For some odd reason, I was able to keep the main thing the main thing.

“It doesn’t matter where you win a championship: the bubble, Miami, Golden State, it doesn’t matter. When you get to this point, it’s one of the greatest feelings in the world for a basketball player.”

However one wishes to calculate the value of home-court advantage, the Lakers had none. That gave a practical boost to the Trail Blazers, Rockets, Nuggets and Heat, but each of them was unable to take advantage.

Between 1998 and 2008, according to numbers compiled by Bleacher Report, the home team in the NBA postseason owned a record of 513-278, a .649 winning percentage.

Between 2009 and 2018, according to a sports paper written by Courtney Williams and published by Samford University, home teams won 111 series and lost only 39. They were 7-3 in the NBA Finals. They were three times more likely to win the first round, were 4.7 times more likely to win in the conference semifinals, held only a slight edge of 1.2 times more in the conference finals but again held a significant edge of 2.3 times more in the Finals.

Series that went to seven games were won by the home team 75 percent of the time.

The Lakers got none of that, never mind that they’d earned it.

Before the season resumed in the “bubble” for the Celtics, star wing Jayson Tatum declared, “There’s no home-court advantage.” As the Lakers approached clinching the No. 1 seed in the West, James said the same.

This was not some truncated mini-season the Lakers just finished. It was the longest in NBA history, 356 days from Opening Night last Oct. 22 to Sunday, when commissioner Adam Silver awarded the Larry O’Brien Trophy to owner Jeanie Buss and the Lakers organization, and she graciously instructed the players who won that prize to grab it for themselves.

“You have written your own inspiring chapter in the great Laker history,” Buss said, without needing to mention the names Mikan, Baylor, West, Chamberlain, Abdul-Jabbar, Johnson, Worthy or O’Neal. She did mention Kobe Bryant, though, whose tragic death in January impacted the Lakers’ season before COVID-19 shut it down.

“We have a Ph.D. in adversity, I’ll tell you that,” head coach Frank Vogel said when he got his turn at the mic.

You are free to debate the validity of what is happening in baseball, which played two of its customary six months and 37 percent of its regular-season schedule. These Lakers, though, played 87 percent of their schedule. The Mavericks played 91 percent. There have been two NBA seasons with fewer games played, both because of labor issues, including only 50 in 1998-99. This was more than a full season. This was an ultramarathon.

The Lakers did not have to navigate the roughest possible road in terms of opposition, but that is the fault of the Bucks and Clippers. It was those teams’ failures against less-accomplished opposition that sent them home. The Lakers instead faced the Nuggets and Heat, with young stars such as Jamal Murray and Bam Adebayo, who played extraordinarily well and hinted at future superstardom but were unable to overcome the dynamic James-Anthony Davis duo.

Through the NCAA Tournament’s eight decades, there have been few examples ever of teams winning the championship on anything approximating a home court. UCLA won at the Los Angeles Sports Arena in 1968 and 1972, only 15 miles from the school’s Westwood campus. These were anomalies. On average, the Bruins traveled 1,414 miles from home to play their games.

It is 2,522 miles from Staples Center to the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex. That is not what one would call home. The Lakers made it theirs, however, during the past 10 weeks. This was not just the conclusion of a championship season, it was an achievement like no other in the history of the league.

Let’s hope it was the last of its kind — but appreciate it for what it was.