Lebron James Accused Of Dropping 'Gang Signs' – Chicago Gang Threatens Him!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Last night Lebron James won his fourth NBA championship, and cemented himself as one of the best players in NBA history.

But in doing so, he upset many in Chicago’s largest gang, the Gangster Disciples, has learned.

And some in the dangerous gang think that Lebron is deliberately taunting them – and are threatening the NBA star on social media.

The Gangster Disciples are Chicago’s biggest gang – and they typically wear the colors of the NBAs Chicago Bulls, and Michael Jordan.

