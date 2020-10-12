LeBron: Current self would ‘dominate’ 27-year-old version

LeBron James helped lift the Los Angeles Lakers to the franchise’s 17th NBA title on Sunday with a 106-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 6. The superstar also snagged his fourth NBA Finals MVP award.

With his fourth title win, James was asked to compare the current 35-year-old version of himself to the 27-year-old version that won his first title with the Miami Heat. While he gave a little advice to his younger self, he also revealed at 35-years-old, he’d “dominate” the younger version of himself.