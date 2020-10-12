Lakers title parade postponed indefinitely

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off their first NBA title in a decade after defeating the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals Sunday evening.

Unfortunately, the Lakers will not be able to celebrate with their fans in Los Angeles when the team returns home from Orlando’s bubble inside Walt Disney World.

According to TMZ Sports, several ideas were kicked around to host a different type of parade for the Lakers and their fans amid the pandemic. That included an in-car celebration. However, all of these plans were scrapped. The Lakers want a true parade through the streets of Los Angeles.

This is not going to happen until county and city officials in Southern California give the all clear. That likely means when COVID-related restrictions are lifted in the state.

Southern California still has some of the strictest COVID protocols around the United States. Those include indoor dining, in-person classes, bars and larger outdoor gatherings being banned. Sports teams in California have yet to host fans at games since the pandemic started.

It was just last week that Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis noted that he fully understands fans wanting to celebrate, but the pandemic must take on greater importance right now.

This won’t be your typical championship parade. Lakers fans were unable to attend games inside the Orlando bubble as their team won its first NBA title in a decade.

As for the Lakers and their fans, the death of Kobe Bryant early this year adds an entirely new layer to everything. They want to celebrate together, and pay homage to the all-time great Lakers legend.

Once the air is clear as it relates to the pandemic, whenever that might be, Los Angeles is going to have one major block party. It’s deserved in more ways than one.