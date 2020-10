The Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA title on Friday night with a 106-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. While LeBron James reached new heights with his fourth title and fourth NBA Finals MVP award, his team as a whole also made history.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, the Lakers became the first team in NBA history to not blow a lead heading into the fourth quarter. They finished the season 57-0 when leading through three quarters.