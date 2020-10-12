Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nimrat Kaur nail all-black looks

It isn’t easy to be a part of showbiz and there is no denying that. The world of glamour and glitz looks pretty captivating from a distance, however, there is a lot of hard work that goes into the functioning of this industry. Actresses and actors don’t have it easy as being in the limelight constantly comes with its fair share of roses and thorns. To always look good is one of the major things that keep celebrities on their toes and we snapped a few actresses recently stepping out looking fabulous in all-black looks.

Be it Kriti Sanon who was snapped heading for a chill night in a pair of black parallel pants and a jet-black flowy top on it or Aditi Rao Hydari nailing athleisure wear with her all-black airport look or Nimrat Kaur making heads turn in a black dress with a thigh-high slit, all three of them made jaws drop with their stunning looks. Take a look at the pictures below….