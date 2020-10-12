Kobe Bryant’s Widow Vanessa Cheers for Lakers Championship in Sweet Instagram Post

WENN/Avalon

Vanessa, posts an old photo of Kobe and Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka on Instagram Stories following the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship win over the Miami Heat.

Vanessa Bryant‘s support for Los Angeles doesn’t change following the death of her athlete husband Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash earlier this year. Following the team’s championship win over the Miami Heat on Sunday, October 11, Vanessa took to her Instagram account to celebrate the victory.

Vanessa, whose eldest daughter Gianna Bryant was also killed in the same accident, posted an old photo of Kobe and Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka on Instagram Stories. Alongside the picture, she wrote a heartfelt message that read, “Congratulations Uncle P! Congratulations @Lakers Kobe was right RP ‘stay the course- block out the noise’ – @kobebryant.” She went on to add, “Wish Kobe and Gianna were here to see this.”

The Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, were announced as the winner of the 2020 NBA after defeating the Heat at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The Lakers won in a 106-93 victory in Game 6 of their best of seven series. It marks the the franchise’s 17th championship and the first since Kobe and Pau Gasol led the Lakers to a title over the Boston Celtics in 2010.

Pau also honored his former teammate after the Lakers win. This one is for you brother, for you Gianna, for Vanessa, for Natalia, for Bianka and for Capri,” Gasol tweeted on Sunday. “Congratulations to the entire @Lakers team, @JeanieBuss and the Lakers family for winning the 17th championship!!”



Wearing jersey numbers 8 and 24, Kobe played for the Lakers for his entire 20-year career. The NBA legend made his debut with the team in 1996 after being scouted straight out of high school. Lakers paid tribute to Kobe by wearing the Black Mamba uniforms, which were designed by the late basketball player, in Game 5 of the series.

Kobe passed away on January 26, 2020 after the helicopter that he boarded with his daughter Gianna crashed into the site of a mountain in Calabasas and began burning. In the following month, Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private funeral in Pacific View Memorial Park in the Corona del Mar neighborhood of Newport Beach, California. A public memorial was held several weeks later.