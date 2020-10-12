Khloe Kardashian New Face Looks EXACTLY Like Beyonce & Twitter’s Going CRAZY!

Khloe Kardashian bought ANOTHER new face, and her latest face looks just like Beyonce. Yes, you read that right.

confirms that Khloe Kardashian unveiled her new face a few weeks back – and her fans were SHOCKED.

Khloe is not the first Kardashian sister who temporarily had her face altered to look like Beyonce. Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner also got the Beyonce facelift.

This is what Kylie looked like then:

And just like when Kylie stole Beyonce’s face, Twitter is responding, and dragging Khloe for filth.

Here are some of the responses. As you can see, Twitter users are having a field day with Khloe’s new face:

From inside Kardashian world, here is their response:

“Her transformation is due to hard work in the gym,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She hasn’t done a major surgery, just small treatments like micro-injections, laser work and facial contouring.”

The source adds, “She feels like the best version of herself.”

It’s pretty evident though that may not be the case…

The 36-year-old reality star made headlines earlier this year when fans flooded the comments section of her May Instagram post with questions about her new look.

Kardashian, who has previously joked about getting a “weekly face transplant,” also has the support of off-again on-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Us confirmed in August that the pair, who share 2-year-old daughter True, were back on after the NBA player was caught cheating with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019.