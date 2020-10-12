Khloe Kardashian New Face Looks EXACTLY Like Beyonce & Twitter’s Going CRAZY!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Khloe Kardashian bought ANOTHER new face, and her latest face looks just like Beyonce. Yes, you read that right.

confirms that Khloe Kardashian unveiled her new face a few weeks back – and her fans were SHOCKED.

Khloe is not the first Kardashian sister who temporarily had her face altered to look like Beyonce. Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner also got the Beyonce facelift.

This is what Kylie looked like then:

