Katy Perry Celebrates National Coming Out Day With Encouraging Message

Ellen DeGeneres, meanwhile, marks the day with a sweet photo of her with wife Portia de Rossi, and Paris Hilton notes, ‘There’s nothing more powerful than coming out and being who you are.’

Katy Perry sent a sweet message to fans in honour of National Coming Out Day on Sunday, October 11.

The “I Kissed a Girl” star has always been an LGBTQ+ ally and cheered on fans on her Instagram page, as she donned a Christian Siriano cow-print ensemble for a video on her Stories.

“Hey. Come out… when you’re ready, of course,” the “American Idol” judge told her followers.

Katy’s pal Ellen DeGeneres also posted a sweet photo with wife Portia de Rossi as the couple marked the day, writing, “Happy #NationalComingOutDay! Here’s to celebrating coming out while we’re all staying in.”

And hotel heiress and DJ Paris Hilton also shared a sweet message as she posed in front of a rainbow heart. “There’s nothing more powerful than coming out and being who you are. #NationalComingOutDay #LoveIsLove,” wrote the star.

Meanwhile, singer Demi Lovato co-hosted Facebook’s Coming Out 2020 event on Friday and opened up about her journey to realizing she’s queer.

“There were times when I wrote songs about girls that my fans thought I wrote about guys,” Demi explained. “I’m surprised that some of them didn’t figure out that some of the songs were for certain people.”

“I was sharing it with the world and yet I wasn’t being completely obvious with what I was talking about. Music was my safe space,” she added.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris, “Glee” star Kevin McHale, “Star Wars”‘ George Takei, “Dancing with the Stars” host Tyra Banks and actor Matthew Bomer all shared messages in honor of National Coming Out Day.