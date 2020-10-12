Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a thumbs up to Kunal Kemmu’s take on Mumbai’s power-cut

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a great bond with her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu. Today, Kunal took to Instagram to release a video of himself taking a dig at every Mumbaiker who made a fuss about the power-cut earlier in the day. In the video he is seen portraying the difference between how people react to power-cut in other cities versus Mumbai.

The video is nothing short of hilarious and truly makes one reflect on their privilege. Kareena gave a thumbs up to the video as she reposted it on her Insta story and wrote, “best thing on the internet today.” Well, we totally agree!

Check out the video below…