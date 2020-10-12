Kanye West Caught BREAKING COVID RULES In UK … May Face ARREST!! (Pics)

Kanye West is in a lot of trouble, as he travels overseas in the United Kingdom, has learned.

The Trump-supporting rapper and his team of two bodyguards were seen appearing to break the law – by being out and about in London after traveling from the United States of America.

Kanye who was pictured in Malibu in the US on the 4th of October was seen getting very close to UK fans and shopping and going to a Japanese restaurant without a mask with his daughter North West.

Under UK Law anyone traveling into the UK from the USA must quarantine for 14 days and have food delivered to them. You are not allowed to leave your home for any reason.

Taking a hard line against Covid-19, The UK has imposed a £1000 fine and possible imprisonment for those who ignore the rules like Kanye.

And folks on Twitter are already trying to get Kanye locked up. A petition has started to have the MAGA rapper thrown in a British prison.