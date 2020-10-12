Kanye West Caught BREAKING COVID RULES In UK … May Face ARREST!! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Kanye West is in a lot of trouble, as he travels overseas in the United Kingdom, has learned.

The Trump-supporting rapper and his team of two bodyguards were seen appearing to break the law – by being out and about in London after traveling from the United States of America. 

Kanye who was pictured in Malibu in the US on the 4th of October was seen getting very close to UK fans and shopping and going to a Japanese restaurant without a mask with his daughter North West. 

KANYE WEST SOUNDS LIKE AN IDIOT HERE – AGREE OR NOT??

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR