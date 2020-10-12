Kansas St. QB Skylar Thompson out for season

As Sam Khan Jr. reported for ESPN, Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson won’t play again this season after undergoing surgery to fix what’s been referred to as an “an upper-body injury.”

As noted by the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Thompson suffered the setback when he was hit during Kansas State’s 31-21 win over Texas Tech on Oct. 3. Thompson didn’t play in Saturday’s 21-14 win over TCU that propelled the Wildcats to 3-1 overall.

“It was difficult, obviously, when you have a senior captain who goes down,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman told reporters on Monday. “He’s handled it well … that’s the worst part of this game because people know how much time and effort guys put in to have an opportunity to play this great game.”

True freshman Will Howard started under center for Kansas State versus TCU and completed 8-of-19 pass attempts for 117 yards with one interception. Howard also led the Wildcats in rushing with 86 yards and a score on the ground.

Thompson hit on 40 of his 64 throws with 626 passing yards and four touchdowns this season before he was sidelined. According to Khan, Thompson is fourth all time in Kansas State history in career completion percentage and fifth in completions, passing efficiency and rushing yards accumulated by a QB.

Kansas State is idle this coming weekend before a showdown with the rival Kansas Jayhawks (0-3) on Oct. 24.