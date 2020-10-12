Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at the Maharashtra government due to the power cut in Mumbai

The sudden failure of a power grid has resulted in most of the city of Mumbai and some parts of Maharashtra going into a state of blackout. The respected agencies have stated that while they have already begun work on restoring power, it might take a few hours for that to come into effect.

Kangana Ranaut, who’s been on a verbal war with the Maharashtra government off late, took to Twitter and shared her views on the same. The actress shared a picture of Shiv Sena politician Sanjay Raut and comedian Kunal Kamra from an episode of a podcast they shot together. Kangana’s caption for the picture read, “#Powercut in Mumbai, meanwhile Maharashtra government à¤ÂÂ-à¤ÂÂ-à¤ÂÂ…….à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¨à¤¾ à¥¤” Take a look at her tweet below.

#Powercut in Mumbai, meanwhile Maharashtra government à¤ÂÂ-à¤ÂÂ-à¤ÂÂ…….à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¨à¤¾ à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/sktcXOihq7

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

The reason for the power outage has occurred due to an issue with the TATA’s supply to the power grids.