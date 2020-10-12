Kacey Musgraves Invited Gay Kids To Live With Her

Gay party at Kacey’s!!!!!

Yesterday was National Coming Out Day, and because she is a gay icon, Kacey Musgraves had a message to all the queers who are lacking support at home:

IMAGINE A HOUSE FULL OF GAYS UNDER KACEY MUSGRAVES’ ROOF?!??!??!

Pic btw is a gayified version of “Old Woman Who Lived In a Shoe”

I’m her, don’t ask me why.

I am lucky enough to have parents who are supportive and love me, and also I’m 31 and live on my own, but I still wanna move into a big ol’ gay house with Kacey Musgraves as house mom.

And to everyone who is coming out/hasn’t come out yet/wants to come out/ thinking about coming out/ is already out, Kacey has your back and so do the rest of us.

IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE GAY!!!

