K. Michelle Posts Concerning Tweets About Being Constantly Hated and Lied On: ‘I’m Over It’

On her Twitter account, the ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ alum reveals that someone is blackmailing her and accusing her husband, Dr. Kastan Sims, of cheating on her.

K. Michelle sparks concern with her new posts on Twitter. In a string of tweets on Saturday, October 10, the “Can’t Raise a Man” singer revealed that someone is blackmailing her and accusing her husband, Dr. Kastan Sims, of cheating on her. The whole thing apparently caused a rift between her and her husband.

“I got a girl in dm black mailing me4money telling me my husband is cheating on me,he’s mad @ me for talking 2her, my grandma just had a stroke, I got people trying 2stop my career, I have people making fun of my surgery&health,I have random dude I never slept with lying on me,” so K. Michelle laid out things that bothered her recently. “I just can’t do it anymore.”

In a separate tweet, the R&B star said that she’s “tired of always being messed with and lied on.” She went on expressing her frustration, “No matter how hard I try, people still manage to find a way to find something wrong with me or a way to gain clout. I’m over it. Yeah, I’m strong but i’m tired. I just don’t wanna be here no more.”

The former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star went on to tweet, “I have constant hate mail no matter how hard I try to help my community. I have people showing up at home to get video footage of me I don’t know.” The singer claimed that although she did try hard to “remain peaceful,” she felt like “the universe just won’t let me be.”

Concluding her messages, K. Michelle wrote, “I really just wanna be left alone. Im over it.” Her post arrived on the same day as World Mental Health Day. To mark the day, she told her followers and others who are struggling, “You don’t have to suffer in private. To the millions of people suffering from mental illness you are not alone.”

Fans quickly showed support for the “Love ‘Em All” singer. “I hope she finds peace….she’s also quite messy so some of this might be a tab bit of karma,” one fan said. “This world is wicked. But all that hate a person projects is a reflection of the hate they carry inside of themselves. I used to care what people thought till I found meditation, that changed everything for me. When you can’t find happiness in the world outside of yourself, you got to go within. I pray somebody around her can help her find her inner peace,” one other added.

“Mental health has never been a joke and it’s more important now than ever that we take tweets like this serious. Praying for her,” someone commented. Blasting the haters, another user said, “Y’all love to act like these celebrities ain’t human.”