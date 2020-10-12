Home Entertainment K. Michelle Makes Plea For Help: I Just Want It To Be...

K. Michelle Makes Plea For Help: I Just Want It To Be Over!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

K. Michelle took to Twitter claim that her grandmother had passed away and that she is receiving hate mail every day — in what appeared to be a plea for help.

“I got a girl in dm black mailing me4money telling me my husband is cheating on me, he’s mad @ me for talking 2her,my grandma just had a stroke,I got people trying 2stop my career,I have people making fun of my surgery&health,I have a random dude I never slept with lying on me” she tweeted.

