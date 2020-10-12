Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos Break Up One Year After Engagement

While on set for the coming-of-age film, Feldstein actually met her now-girlfriend, Bonnie Chance Roberts, and they’ve been together for more than a year.

The Booksmart actress said that dating “just wasn’t something I thought about or craved” until she happened to meet the producer, who was also involved in the movie musical Cats. “Whoa! Now I get it … I get why people write songs,” said Feldstein.

Feldstein, 27, isn’t the only one in a new relationship. Her childhood bestie, Ben Platt, recently revealed who he is dating. And it turns out the Pitch Perfect alum is seeing his Dear Evan Hansen successor, Noah Galvin, the couple announced in May.

“I know it’s so incestuous. But it makes sense, like, we all went through the war together. We all feel very connected,” Galvin said.

Hill, meanwhile, has reportedly dated Erin Galpern, Isabelle McNally and Rita Ora in the past.

E! News has reached out to Hill’s reps for comment.