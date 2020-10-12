Joe Giudice Moving On With a Lawyer After Finalizing Teresa Divorce

Instagram

The former ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star says he’s currently dating an attorney, who’s helping ‘a lot of deals’ for him in Italy, but stops short of putting a label on their relationship.

Joe Giudice doesn’t seem to have any trouble moving on from Teresa Giudice after officially ending their marriage. The former reality TV star reveals he’s now seeing a lawyer, a month after his divorce from his ex-wife was finalized.

The father of four, who is currently living in his home country of Italy after he’s deported from the United States last year, talked about his new romance while making a virtual guest appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show” on Friday, October 9. “I’m actually seeing a lawyer,” he candidly spoke to Wendy Williams.

The former “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star dished on his new lady, “She’s helping out a lot out here, it’s good because I have a lot of things going on out here and she’s putting together a lot of deals for me.”

Joe and the lawyer, however, seem to keep things casual between them as he still refused to put a label on their relationship. “We’ve been seeing each other, you know what I mean? I wouldn’t say that we’re boyfriend, girlfriend, but we’re kind of like hanging out a lot,” he explained. When asked if they are living together and whether he has given his new lady a key to his apartment, Joe said no.

Joe and Teresa confirmed their split in December 2019, after he’s deported back to Italy in October. Asked by Wendy what ultimately led to the decision, Joe said, “The distance and then how’s it going to work?” He went on sharing, “She’s over there [in New Jersey] I’m over here [in Italy]. There’s no way it’s going to work no matter where I’m at. What am I going to do pull the kids out of school to come here? What are we doing to do with the kids? It just won’t work.”

Joe admitted he hasn’t seen his daughters in 10 months due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they communicate regularly. “We talk every day,” he claimed. “I was watching them play soccer yesterday through the phone. So, good thing for the phones. It’s better to be there in person, but what’re ya gonna do? Right now, I wouldn’t be able to come there anyway.”





Joe also revealed his intention to go back to the U.S., though he’s not sure if he wants to live in the states permanently. “First I got to get permission to come back and once I get permission I want to be able to come visit whenever I want,” he said of his plans. “I don’t know if I ever want to live there again. But, I want to come back to visit my mother, brother, sister, my kids, my nieces, I got everybody there, friends, I grew up there.”