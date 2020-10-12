J,J COVID-19 vaccine study paused due to unexplained illness in participant: Stat News By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Johnson & Johnson is displayed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company’s listing at the NYSE in New York

() – Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine study has been paused due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, Stat News reported on Monday, citing a document obtained by the news organization.

A document sent to outside researchers running the 60,000-patient clinical trial states that a “pausing rule” has been met, the online system used to enroll patients in the study has been closed and the data and safety monitoring board would be convened, the report said (https://www.statnews.com/2020/10/12/johnson-johnson-covid-19-vaccine-study-paused-due-to-unexplained-illness-in-participant/?)utm_content=buffer37312,amp;utm_medium=social,amp;utm_source=twitter,amp;utm_campaign=twitter_organic.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR