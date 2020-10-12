Jennifer Aniston Reveals the One That Has Stolen Her ‘Heart’

WENN/Instar

The ‘Morning Show’ actress introduces the new addition to her paws family with an Instagram video showing an adorable white puppy which she recently rescued.

–

Jennifer Aniston has welcomed a new addition to her paws family. The actress playing Alex Levy on “The Morning Show” took to her Instagram account to reveal the one that has stolen her “heart” after she adopted an adorable white puppy that was recently rescued.

On Sunday, October 11, the 51-year-old actress shared an Instagram video of the sleeping white pup. “Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our [paws] family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately,” she wrote alongside the clip.



“A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes,” Jennifer continued explaining in the caption. The footage itself heard her whispering to the pup who has a bone in his mouth “Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth?” she asked. “I think you have.”

<br />

Jennifer’s post has since been flooded with positive comments from fellow celebrities. “Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins gushed, “I actually cannot deal with this cuteness. The name, the pose, everything. Congrats!!!!” Matthew Bomer of “Magic Mike XXL” wrote, “Congratulations!!!!” Meanwhile, “Still Alice” actress Julianne Moore cooed, “Oh my goodness!!”

The former “Friends” star is already a dog mom to a Schnauzer mix named Clyde and a white pit bull called Sophie. She previously posted pictures of Clyde with an “I Voted” sticker on its head to encourage others to exercise their right to vote . Making use of Instagram back in March, she wrote, “EVERY VOTE COUNTS.”

Jennifer’s introduction to her latest four-legged companion came a year after the death of Dolly, a white shepherd that she shared with ex-husband Justin Theroux. The dog, named after country singer Dolly Parton, died in July 2019 as “The Leftovers” star turned to the photo-sharing site to pay his tribute for the dog.

<br />

“Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. She was surrounded by her entire family,” he captioned the snaps of Dolly. ” ‘The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog— faithful and true, even in death.’ – George Vest. Rest In Peace Dolly #adoptdontshop #rescuedog.”