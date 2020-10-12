Jeffree Star Claims Ex Was Being Impersonated Online in YouTube Return

On Sept. 30, Star also addressed rumors circulating that he had been robbed.

“Jeffree Lynn got a little played,” he said in a video on his Instagram Story. “So, I’ve been hanging out with someone, just two grown adults having sex and chillin’, nothing serious. But, I was presented a whole different person than who this man really was. So, and that’s fine—y’all know out there, I’m sure a lot of you out there have dated or dealt with or even hung out with some shady a– people, and yes bitch, it happened to me.

“So, about a week ago,” he continued, “Jeffree Lynn discovered a lot of things and this person secretly had no job, no money, not even a bank account and we’re talking this person is 30 years [old] plus. So, all these things that I were [sic] told were all false. And I was lied to and I was like, ‘Okay, bye sweetie. It was really good meeting you. Thanks. Bye!’ And then all of a sudden, there’s some Louis Vuitton luggage missing. There’s some backpacks missing and there’s a few sunglasses missing. So, ‘Jeffree Star got robbed’—someone just stole a few things.”

Star also clarified that it was more the action that upset him than the actual losses. “Now, I know. Jeffree you can just rebuy it. I’m not complaining about no value, no money—it’s just a principle. I don’t care if someone steals a nickel off your counter, it’s wrong,” he said. “Some designer s–t got stolen from me and it isn’t about what it is, it’s just about the principle. It’s just sad. So, instead of answering the phone, this person was just posting like they were still at my house driving a car that they moved once in the parking lot. I’m like this s–t was so weird. So, I just wanted my stuff back.”

A denial was issued on one of Marhold’s alleged Instagram accounts, though that account has not been verified.