Japan’s Aso says G7 finance ministers to hold teleconference, issue statement By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

© . FILE PHOTO: Japan’s newly-appointed Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks at a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO () – Financial leaders from the Group of Seven advanced economies will hold a teleconference later on Tuesday to issue a joint communique, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said.

Aso, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, declined to comment when asked about a report that the G7 would oppose the launch of Facebook’s (O:) Libra stablecoin until it is properly regulated.

Aso said he and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda would jointly brief media after the G7 teleconference.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR