Japan’s Aso says G7 finance ministers to hold teleconference, issue statement By

© . FILE PHOTO: Japan’s newly-appointed Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks at a news conference in Tokyo
TOKYO () – Financial leaders from the Group of Seven advanced economies will hold a teleconference later on Tuesday to issue a joint communique, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said.
Aso, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, declined to comment when asked about a report that the G7 would oppose the launch of Facebook’s (O:) Libra stablecoin until it is properly regulated.
Aso said he and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda would jointly brief media after the G7 teleconference.
