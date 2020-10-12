Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.26% By .com

© . Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.26%



.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 0.26%.

The best performers of the session on the were ANA Holdings Inc (T:), which rose 2.65% or 63.5 points to trade at 2464.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Softbank Group Corp. (T:) added 2.64% or 185.0 points to end at 7182.0 and Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 1.50% or 28.0 points to 1889.5 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Yaskawa Electric Corp. (T:), which fell 5.43% or 235.0 points to trade at 4090.0 at the close. JGC Corp. (T:) declined 4.27% or 44.0 points to end at 987.0 and Citizen Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 3.94% or 11.0 points to 268.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1928 to 1550 and 227 ended unchanged.

Shares in Softbank Group Corp. (T:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 2.64% or 185.0 to 7182.0. Shares in Citizen Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:) fell to all time lows; down 3.94% or 11.0 to 268.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.71 a new 6-months low.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 1.06% or 0.43 to $40.17 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 0.96% or 0.41 to hit $42.44 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.21% or 4.10 to trade at $1930.30 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.07% to 105.52, while EUR/JPY fell 0.17% to 124.66.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 93.118.