Jana Kramer in ‘Freak Out Mode’ After Being Told Mike Caussin Cheats on Her Again

In a new episode of ‘Whine Down’ podcast, the country singer admits to feeling ‘sucky’ because she chose to believe a stranger on Instagram instead of her husband.

Jana Kramer got real about a fresh claim that her husband has been cheating on her again. Three years after reconciling with Mike Caussin, the former star of “One Tree Hill” admitted to having been told by a stranger on social media that he was having another affair, and revealed that it put her in a “freak out mode.”

The 36-year-old came clean about the private incident in the Monday, October 12 episode of “Whine Down” podcast. Recounting how she reacted to the claim, she spilled, “The reason why it caught me off guard was because the very first time I found out Mike cheated on me was through a DM. So, automatically, I’m in freakout mode.”

“I almost have this weird PTSD where I go through my DMs almost looking to see if the truth is going to prevail in a DM again,” the country singer continued. “It just said, ‘Mike cheated again, I’m sorry.’ ” She, however, assumed that the individual had just created the account after checking the user’s profile which turned out to have zero followers.

Nonetheless, the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant confessed she could not help feeling “sucky” over it. Explaining the reason why, she shared, “The really sucky thing about it is that my default can’t go to ‘There’s no way.’ That’s where it hurts the most, where I can’t just go, ‘I trust him 1000%. He would never do that.’ I think that’s where it stung.”

Jana went on to spill that she reached out to the girl making the claim. She added when she told her that the NFL star “got a secret device” to talk to his mistress, which she has always been afraid of, she could not help but “searched the freakin’ house” looking for a secret phone. Still, the “I Got the Boy” songstress decided to go to a therapist before confronting her man.

When Jana finally told Mike about the DM, her husband confessed that “it crushed” him. He pointed out, “It sucks that she can’t default to trusting me. It sucks that I’ve done what I’ve done in the past to create that in a relationship right now. My hope is that years down the line, if something like this happened again, she’d be able to bring it to me and we’d almost be able to, like, laugh about it because there is that much trust in the bank.”

“But I didn’t fault her at all for questioning me for still trying to figure these things out,” he went on detailing. “When she told me she searched the house, it’s just, like, my heart sank because I just felt so bad for my wife to have to feel these things and it’s a direct correlation to things I’ve done in the past.”

<br />

Jana and Mike wed in May 2015, but split in September 2016 after he cheated on her. He went on to get treatment for his sex addiction problem. Fortunately, the couple later reconciled and renewed their vows in 2017. They share two children, 4-year-old daughter Jolie and 1-year-old Jace.