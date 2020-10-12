Jamie Lee Curtis Think It Is Possible Chris Evans Planned Nude Photo Leak

WENN/Sheri Determan/Apega

The ‘Knives Out actress’ offers her theory about the Instagram Story incident involving her co-star during an appearance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, prompting the host to agree with her.

Jamie Lee Curtis has a theory that her “Knives Out” co-star Chris Evans “planned” his nude photo leak to urge fans to vote.

The actress was asked about the jaw-dropping incident during a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and offered up a hunch about the headline-making incident.

The “Captain America: The First Avenger” star took to his Instagram Stories last month to share an iPhone video, but when the footage ended, the actor’s camera roll ran and eagle-eyed followers were treated to a dark photo of a penis. The actor addressed the mishap with a sense of humour, using all the attention to promote the importance of voting.

“Now that I have your attention… VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” Evans wrote.

Chris Evans promoted the importance of voting in the wake of his nude photo leak.

“My question is this, he’s so smart and such an unbelievably beautiful human being,” Jamie Lee said. “I’m wondering if it was even planned?”





Clarkson agreed adding, “Oh, he’s so clever! I kind of think it was planned just because he was trying to get people to vote.”

Chris sent the Internet into frenzy in September after he shared an update on his Instagram Stories showing a screen recording from an iPhone. When the video ended, it showed the phone’s camera roll. The pictures included several of Chris, along with a dark photo of a penis. Appearing on “The Tamron Hall Show”, he told Tamran Hall that it was both “embarrassing” and “teachable” moment.