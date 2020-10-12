Warner Bros.

The ‘Grace and Frankie’ star claims she simply does not ‘have time’ for sex when discussing about her personal life with ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ guest host Tiffany Haddish.

Jane Fonda insists that, after three marriages and many romantic trysts, her sex life is over.

Speaking to guest host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“, Tiffany Haddish, on Friday, October 09, the 82-year-old actress and activist opened up on her personal life and admitted she simply doesn’t “have time” for sex.

“I’m old and I’ve had so much of it,” the star quipped, adding, “I don’t need it right now because I’m too busy.”

The “Grace and Frankie” star went on to give her “favourite ex-husband” Ted Turner a shoutout about a joke he used to make during their 10-year marriage, recalling, “He always said, ‘If you wait too long, it’ll freeze over.’ I think he’s right! I couldn’t have sex again even if I wanted to.”





The star wed first husband Tom Hayden in 1973 and they were married for 17 years before getting divorced in 1990. The two have a 47-year-old son, Troy Garity.

Before that, she was married to late Frenchman Roger Vadim – who directed her in 1968 film “Barbarella” – from 1965 until 1973, with the pair welcoming one daughter, Vanessa Vadim, during their union. Jane later tied the knot with third husband, media mogul and philanthropist Turner in 1991, and the two divorced 10 years later.

Jane previously considered her decision to pass on sleeping with Marvin Gaye as her one “great regret” in her storied love life. “Your greatest regret is that you never had sex with Che Guevara,” reporter Maureen Dowd posed to her, who insisted that was not true. “No, I don’t think about him,” she shrugged. “Who I do think about, and what is a great regret, is Marvin Gaye.”