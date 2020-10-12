How Rafael Nadal’s French Open win changes tennis’ GOAT debate

Australian tennis legend Todd Woodbridge has hailed Rafael Nadal’s French Open record as one of the greatest sporting feats of all time.

Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets to claim the Roland Garros title for an incredible 13th time in 15 years, in the process drawing level with Roger Federer’s mark of 20 Grand Slam titles, the most ever by a male.

While the victory itself was impressive, the way Nadal demolished the world No.1 was breathtaking; including taking the first set 6-0, just the fourth time Djokovic has been on the receiving end of such a scoreline at a Grand Slam.

With the tournament moved to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cooler conditions, combined with a change to slower, heavier balls, were expected to make life tougher for Nadal.

Rafael Nadal claimed his 13th French Open title. (AP)

Instead, he found himself lifting the trophy in Paris once again, having not dropped a set during the tournament.

“I think it adds more to the legend, because we know that in May with a quicker ball and a bouncy court and windy conditions, it suits his game, he loves it,” Woodbridge told Wide World of Sports.

“But this threw up a whole heap of new obstacles, and he dealt with them.

“He beat the world No.1 in one of the most convincing matches that they’ve played.

“To be able to go to a tournament and win it 13 times, be fit, healthy and mentally able to cope with the stresses of being one of the top players, I don’t think there’s any sporting feat that I can think of that has had that continuity, longevity and dominance.”

Rafael Nadal poses in the locker room at Roland Garros after his 13th French Open win. (AP)

Where this leaves the rest is anyone’s guess. If Nadal can’t be beaten when conditions seemingly don’t suit him, what chance will mere mortals have, assuming the tournament returns to its regular spot on the calendar next year?

“Everything pointed to Novak winning this year,” Woodbridge added.

“From the beginning of the tournament, the formline, the change of ball, it all pointed to it being there for Novak, but Rafa again had this attitude to accept the challenges and do what he had to do.

“What Nadal has done so well through his career at the French Open is to go in without the expectation that he’ll win the tournament.

“He’s always seen it as an opportunity, but he never goes in with an attitude that it’s a foregone conclusion and I think that plays to his strength.

“He shows the upmost respect to everyone.”

Rafael Nadal drops to his knees in celebration after winning the French Open for the 13th time. (Getty)

The Spaniard’s victory has reignited the debate over the greatest of all time, with Nadal and Federer now tied with 20 titles each and Djokovic on 17.

Woodbridge conceded that Federer, at age 39, faces the biggest challenge to add to his tally.

“It’s not about the quality of his play, it’s about can his body handle seven matches at a slam?” Woodbridge said.

“The actual ball-striking part of his game is probably as good as ever, but the body doesn’t come back as easily. The extra couple of years he’s got on Rafa and Novak makes it tough.

“I don’t expect Rafa to retire, but there’d be something special about them finishing on the same number. I think it would be a testament to the amazing rivalry he and Roger have had, that one of them wasn’t considered better than the other.

“Roger’s message on his social media was very classy and he might have almost been saying, that’s good, let’s just go sailing on your boat now.”

Novak Djokovic congratulates Rafael Nadal after the Spanish icon won the French Open yet again. (Getty)

Anyone who saw Djokovic claim his eighth Australian Open title earlier this year would have been hard pressed to believe he wouldn’t add to his major tally for the rest of 2020, but the cancellation of Wimbledon, as well as his default at the US Open, mean he’s stuck on 17.

While Nadal’s victory inevitably leads to discussion about the best-ever, another great debate rolls on, seemingly just as hard to answer.

The French Open remains the only Grand Slam tournament without Hawk-Eye technology to judge line calls, much to the frustration of Woodbridge.

“If we can put a man on the moon, surely we can work out if a ball is in or out on clay,” he said.

“It’s just been a tradition on clay to have the drama of the umpire getting down and looking at the mark, and it just adds to the theatre.

“But there’s no reason that I know of that we cannot use Hawk-Eye. It seems crazy, with the amount of technology, that they can’t agree on a way forward.

“I think the players would rather agree on using it, than having discussions about whether or not there’s a grain of sand touching the line or not.”