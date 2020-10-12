How long is Dalvin Cook out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Vikings running back

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook’s injury Sunday night was overshadowed by the conclusion of the NBA Finals, but it could have huge implications on the next few weeks of the NFL season.

Cook injured his groin on a catch during the third quarter of “Sunday Night Football” against the Seahawks. The Vikings star had already gained 90 yards from scrimmage prior to his injury. Cook went straight to the locker room and only returned for one snap before missing the rest of the night.

An MRI is scheduled Monday for Cook, per multiple reports.

Here’s what you need to know about Cook’s injury and when he might return for the Vikings:

How long will Dalvin Cook be out?

Cook’s Monday MRI will go a long way to determining how much time he’s slated to miss. It was temporarily encouraging Sunday night when the NBC broadcast showed Cook jogging back to the sideline from the locker room with his helmet on. He then checked in for one play. But the quick hook and lack of return by Cook suggested not everything was right.

“He wanted to try to get in there and play again,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters postgame.

Cook has dealt with injuries throughout his college and pro football careers. He missed 19 games across the 2017-2019 seasons. He’s never had a recorded groin injury, though — his prior injuries were to his labrum, A/C joint, hamstring and ACL.

What is Dalvin Cook’s injury?

All we know right now is that Cook injured his groin, according to the Vikings’ official announcement. A groin injury isn’t easy to deal with a running back expected to make quick cuts and bursts.

In late August, Bears running back David Montgomery suffered a groin strain in training camp. It was expected to keep him out 2-4 weeks, and Montgomery only barely made it back to play in Week 1 on Sept. 13, approximately two weeks after his injury.

While Cook is out, Alexander Mattison will be the lead back for Minnesota, with Mike Boone filling the backup role.

Dalvin Cook injury timeline

Oct. 11 – Cook leaves Sunday Night Football with a groin injury and only returns for one snap.

Oct. 12 – Cook is scheduled for an MRI on his groin.

Dalvin Cook injury updates

Oct. 11 – Cook is listed as questionable to return to Sunday Night Football with a groin injury. He does return, but only for one snap before sitting out the remainder of the game (although he was never officially ruled out).