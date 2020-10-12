How Goldman’s bearish stance uplifts Bitcoin Q4 sentiment By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
Short the dollar: How Goldman’s bearish stance uplifts Bitcoin Q4 sentiment

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), the $71.4 billion investment bank, is reportedly bearish on the U.S. dollar. For (BTC), which has recently rallied above the dreaded $11,100 level, this could serve as a potential catalyst.

Bitcoin is heading into the last two months of the year with significant uncertainty. But if the dollar continues to slump, it could buoy the momentum of BTC and gold in the fourth quarter.

The daily chart of Bitcoin. Source: TradingView.com