Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 5–11 By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin rallies, McAfee compares prison to Hilton, digital yuan airdrop: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 5–11
$12,000 price back on the table after BTC rallies above $11,400
At last. Bitcoin rallied to $11,448 on Friday, finally breaking above the symmetrical triangle where the price had been compressing for the past 30 days.
Earlier in the week, BTC had dropped to $10,528 when Donald Trump suggested negotiations on a second stimulus package wouldnt happen until after the election.
SECs conservative approach to crypto needs to change, Crypto Mom says
BitMEX founder and ex-CTO out on $5 million bail bond until court appearance
Shenzhen to hand out 10 million digital yuan in currency giveaway
John McAfee arrested in Spain on tax evasion charges
Bitcoin pioneer predicts $1 trillion Bitcoin market cap by 2022 or sooner
Coinbase hemorrhages employees following controversial culture stance
Multimillionaire Dick Smith threatens to sue The Guardian over Bitcoin scam ads
75 crypto exchanges have closed down so far in 2020
North Korean crypto hacking: Separating fact from fiction
These are the end days for crypto criminals, and good riddance
NFTs take on DeFi? Nonfungible tokens push to be the next crypto craze
