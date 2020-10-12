Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 5–11 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Bitcoin rallies, McAfee compares prison to Hilton, digital yuan airdrop: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 5–11

$12,000 price back on the table after BTC rallies above $11,400

At last. Bitcoin rallied to $11,448 on Friday, finally breaking above the symmetrical triangle where the price had been compressing for the past 30 days.

Earlier in the week, BTC had dropped to $10,528 when Donald Trump suggested negotiations on a second stimulus package wouldnt happen until after the election.

SECs conservative approach to crypto needs to change, Crypto Mom says

BitMEX founder and ex-CTO out on $5 million bail bond until court appearance

Shenzhen to hand out 10 million digital yuan in currency giveaway

John McAfee arrested in Spain on tax evasion charges

Bitcoin pioneer predicts $1 trillion Bitcoin market cap by 2022 or sooner

Coinbase hemorrhages employees following controversial culture stance

Multimillionaire Dick Smith threatens to sue The Guardian over Bitcoin scam ads

75 crypto exchanges have closed down so far in 2020

North Korean crypto hacking: Separating fact from fiction

These are the end days for crypto criminals, and good riddance

NFTs take on DeFi? Nonfungible tokens push to be the next crypto craze

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR