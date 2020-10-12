Here’s how to sign up for Amazon Prime Day membership free 30-day trial

Amazon Canada’s ‘Prime Day’ starts on Tuesday, October 13 at 3:00am ET and runs through to 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, October 14th.
This is the mega event when the massive online retailer and its partners heavily discount its products. This year, Amazon is poised to offer slashed prices on audio gear, video games, tech accessories, smart home products, Alexa-enabled devices, and more.
If you want to take part in the festivities you’ll have to be a Prime Member, which costs $7.99 per year or $79 per year. Or, for those hesitant, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.
If you’re a student, Amazon Canada is giving a 6-month free trial. Quebec residents get a 7-month membership for $3.99 instead of a trial.
Amazon recently announced that the company has over 150 million Prime Members.
If you’re looking for a sneak peek at what Amazon Canada has in store for Prime Day, check this link out here for its ‘Early Prime Day’ tech deals.
Source: Amazon Canada