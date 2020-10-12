Here’s how much Akshay Kumar will earn for his cameo in Atrangi Re

Aanand L Rai’s next project is something that every Bollywood fan is looking forward to. Titled Atrangi Re, the film is said to be a love story that brings together an exciting cast of Dhanush, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The hype surrounding the project has been massive ever since it was announced.

While Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan play lead roles in the film, there is a mystery surrounding Akshay Kumar’s character. The actor is said to be playing a cameo in the project however, his character is of great significance in the story. Reports states that the actor is being paid a whopping Rs. 27 crore for his role and would require just two weeks of his time to complete the schedule. A source close to the project revealed to a leading news portal, “The superstar has a fascination with number 9, which he considers as his lucky number. He always charges a fee that adds up to the number. Although he usually charges around Rs 1 crore a day for his film shoots, for Rai’s Atrangi Re, he has been paid almost double. He received a whopping Rs 27 crore as his remuneration for the film”

It is reported that Aanand L Rai was keen on hiring a superstar for the role and Akshay accepted the role since he always wanted to work with the filmmaker.