Google claims Anushka Sharma is married to this cricketer

Netizens were left absolutely confused when a google goof up showed Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma to be the wife of Afghanistani cricketer Rashid Khan.

Turns out that if you search the term, ‘Rashid Khan’s wife’ the name Anushka Sharma pops up in the search results. While this is obviously a goof up on Google’s end, the reason behind this is that during an interview Rashid was asked to name his favourite female actors. The cricketer responded by saying he loves watching Preity Zinta and Anushka Sharma on screen. The recurring mentions of Anushka and Rashid which followed after the interview were enough for Google’s algorithm to make the mistake.

Pretty crazy isn’t it?