Giants LB Lorenzo Carter lost for season with ruptured Achilles

Things continue to go from bad to worse for the winless New York Giants.

On the same day that Big Blue squandered a lead en route to a harsh road loss to division rivals the Dallas Cowboys, linebacker Lorenzo Carter was lost for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

As Jordan Raanan wrote for ESPN, Carter was carted off the field after suffering the non-contact injury at Dallas. The 24-year-old had played 89% of New York’s defensive snaps before his campaign prematurely ended.

Selected by the Giants in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Carter accumulated 8.5 sacks over his first two pro seasons. He tallied 15 total tackles and a sack in five appearances this year.

Carter will undergo surgery to repair the injury later this week.

The Giants are currently surrendering 232.4 passing yards, 110.6 rushing yards and 26.6 points per game. The Giants’ offense has failed the defense on several occasions this fall, such as when quarterback Daniel Jones threw a late interception in the 17-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 4.

Only four teams are averaging fewer passing yards per game than Big Blue (203.4). The Giants are dead last in the NFL in rushing yards per game (79.0).