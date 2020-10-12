GetSwift Announces Death of Retired Director

Article content continued

The Board extends its condolences to his family and friends. Terry will be deeply missed by all of us at GetSwift. His kindness, wisdom and grace will never be forgotten.

This announcement was approved, and authorized for release by, the GetSwift Board of Directors.

About GetSwift Limited

GSW is a technology and services company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on business and logistics automation, data management and analysis, communications, information security, and infrastructure optimization and also includes ecommerce and marketplace ordering, workforce management, data analytics and augmentation, business intelligence, route optimization, cash management, task management shift management, asset tracking, real-time alerts, cloud communications, and communications infrastructure (collectively, the “GetSwift Offering”). The GetSwift Offering is used by public and private sector clients across industries and jurisdictions for their respective logistics, communications, information security, and infrastructure projects and operations.

GetSwift is headquartered in New York City and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:GSW).

For further background, please visit www.getswift.co. GetSwift is an emerging growth company and is subject to a variety of risks. The Company is not yet profitable, and there can be no assurance that it will achieve profitability. The Company’s business and a variety of investment considerations are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the Australia Securities Exchange (ASX). Investors are encouraged to review the more complete information contained in such filings.

