Gervonta Davis Says He’s “Okay” With Getting COVID-19 To “Please The Fans” Who Will Be In Attendance At His Fight On Halloween

Roommates, Gervonta Davis is set to fight in front of his first live crowd in months on Halloween, and he’s definitely looking forward to it. So much so, he tells TMZ he is “okay” with getting sick.

Gervonta is set to fight Leo Santa Cruz on Oct. 31st, and he’s ready to give his fans a great show. He says he isn’t too concerned about COVID exposure, and he’s ready to “please the fans” regardless of the risk.

“Everybody won’t be close, but as far as me getting sick, I’m just speaking for me as a fighter. I’m okay with getting sick to please the fans,” he says. “If I got sick and I found out that night, I’d be okay with it just knowing that I put on a great show, I did it in front of the fans, I did it for a cause.”

He goes on to say that while he understands the risks behind the virus, its worth it for him to get an opportunity to fight in front of his fans.

“If I gotta take that hit, then you know I’ll quarantine by myself, just knowing that I did it for the fans, and I did something great for the sport and things like that,” he says. “I’m not saying I want that to happen but if that was to happen, I’m okay with taking that lick on the chin. Take that 14 days and stay healthy.”

