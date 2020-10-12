Gase considering giving up role as play-caller?

Adam Gase’s job is up in the air after the New York Jets dropped to 0-5 with a 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. While Gase has been calling the offensive plays, it appears he’s thinking about making a switch heading into Week 6.
The Jets head coach admitted on Monday that relinquishing play-calling duties is something that he’s thought about in the past with the team’s offense ranking near the bottom in most statistical categories.
In over four years between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, Gase has always run his squads’ offenses. It’s certainly interesting that he’d be willing to give up the duties now after being lauded as a gifted offensive mind in the past.
If Gase does move on from calling the shots, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains would be next in line to call plays. However, the team’s offense might not look any different as Loggains has been at Gase’s side for years. Running backs coach Jim Bob Cooter has experience calling plays from his time as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, so he could be an option, too.
At this point, it appears the Jets could try anything to get themselves out of this rut they’re stuck in, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see them shake things up.
