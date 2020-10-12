Gase considering giving up role as play-caller?

In over four years between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, Gase has always run his squads’ offenses. It’s certainly interesting that he’d be willing to give up the duties now after being lauded as a gifted offensive mind in the past.

If Gase does move on from calling the shots, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains would be next in line to call plays. However, the team’s offense might not look any different as Loggains has been at Gase’s side for years. Running backs coach Jim Bob Cooter has experience calling plays from his time as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, so he could be an option, too.

At this point, it appears the Jets could try anything to get themselves out of this rut they’re stuck in, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see them shake things up.