WENN/Nicky Nelson

Along with Patty Jenkins who is also serving as co-producer, the ‘Justice League’ actress recruits ‘Shutter Island’ screenwriter Laeta Kalogridis to pen its script.

–

Actress Gal Gadot is reuniting with her “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins to tackle a real royal role as Cleopatra in a new historical biopic.

The two stars, who brought DC Comics superhero and Amazonian princess Wonder Woman to life on the big screen, will go back in time to Ancient Egypt for the period drama, simply titled, “Cleopatra (2021)“.

According to , Gadot came up with the idea and recruited “Shutter Island” screenwriter Laeta Kalogridis to pen the script and serve as executive producer, while the Israeli actress will co-produce with her husband and Pilot Wave Motion Pictures partner Jaron Versano, along with Jenkins.

The distribution rights to Cleopatra were at the centre of a bidding war, with Paramount Pictures studio chiefs emerging victorious as they closed the deal this weekend.

After the news broke online on Sunday, October 11, Gadot took to Instagram to gush about the passion project.

“I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life,” she began, alongside a screenshot of the article.

“Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time. Can’t be more excited and grateful about this A team !!”

However, the casting is met with backlash. “I don’t think Gal Gadot should play Cleopatra, but the room temp iq takes that Cleopatra was black when both Marc Anthony and Alexander the Great both said she was a faired skinned Greek is just the icing on the cake,” one of critics blasted the decision to have Gadot playing Cleopatra.

Elizabeth Taylor famously played Cleopatra in a 1963 drama of the same name, while other actresses to take on the role onscreen over the years include Vivien Leigh, Sophia Loren, Monica Bellucci, and Amanda Barrie.