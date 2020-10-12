G7 will oppose Libra launch until regulations in place By Cointelegraph

G7 will oppose Libra launch until regulations in place
Countries representing the world’s largest economies said in a draft of a statement that they would initially oppose the launch of Facebook’s Libra project.
According to an Oct. 12 report from , central bankers and finance ministers from the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, and the U.K (also known as the Group of Seven, or G7), said it would halt global stablecoin projects pending appropriate regulatory oversight.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.