French PM does not rule out local lockdown due to COVID-19 spike By

PARIS () – French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday he did not rule out local lockdowns in France due to a resurgence of new coronavirus infections.

“Nothing must be excluded,” Castex told franceinfo radio after he was asked about potential local lockdowns.

Castex also said the country was facing a “strong” second wave of new COVID-19 infections.

