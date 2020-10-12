French PM does not rule out local lockdown due to COVID-19 spike By

2/2 © . People, wearing protective face masks, in the streets of Lille



2/2

PARIS () – French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday he did not rule out local lockdowns in France due to a resurgence of new coronavirus infections.

“Nothing must be excluded,” Castex told franceinfo radio after he was asked about potential local lockdowns.

Castex also said the country was facing a “strong” second wave of new COVID-19 infections.