Frank Vogel thinks LeBron is better than Jordan?

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has seen enough out of superstar LeBron James, and it appears he’s ready to anoint the four-time NBA champion the greatest of all time.

While many would say Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is the G.O.A.T., Vogel backed up his reasoning for picking James with strong evidence.

“He’s the greatest player the basketball universe has ever seen. And if you think you know (otherwise), you don’t know until you’re around him every day,” Vogel told reporters after the Lakers’ championship-clinching Game 6 victory over the Miami Heat. “You’re seeing his mind. You’re seeing his adjustments. You’re seeing the way he leads the group. … It’s just been a remarkable experience coaching him.”

It’s not surprising that Vogel thinks James is the greatest player to ever take the court. After all, James helped lead the Lakers to their first title since 2010 and 17th overall. He also helped Vogel capture the title in his first season as head coach of the Lakers.

During the 2019-20 postseason, James averaged 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists on 56% shooting from the field and 37% from three-point range. His epic postseason run included a 40-point night against the Heat in Game 5 of the Finals and a 38-point night against the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

While some think James is better than Jordan, it seems like it’ll be a debate that continues forever.