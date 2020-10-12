Home Entertainment Fivio Foreign Arrested In New Jersey

Fivio Foreign was reportedly arrested in New Jersey on Saturday.

According to D.J. Akademiks, the Brooklyn rapper was arrested on charges of simple assault/knowingly causing body injury. He is yet to make bail.

Earlier this summer, Fivio sat down with DJ Vlad, who asked him about the arrest of several suspects, including two minors, over Pop’s murder.

“I was tight. I was mad they got locked up,” Fivio told DJ Vlad. “Now that we know who it came from… I don’t like them in jail.”

