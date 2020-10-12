Fivio Foreign Arrested In New Jersey

Fivio Foreign was reportedly arrested in New Jersey on Saturday.

According to D.J. Akademiks, the Brooklyn rapper was arrested on charges of simple assault/knowingly causing body injury. He is yet to make bail.

Earlier this summer, Fivio sat down with DJ Vlad, who asked him about the arrest of several suspects, including two minors, over Pop’s murder.

“I was tight. I was mad they got locked up,” Fivio told DJ Vlad. “Now that we know who it came from… I don’t like them in jail.”

The rapper revealed that Pop Smoke had been killed when he first saw reports — he didn’t believe it.

“At first, I ain’t believe that sh*t,” Fivo said. “Fake news, first thing I said. Why niggas sharing this sh*t? I was getting a thousand calls and then I made a call … I didn’t even know Pop was in L.A. cause the day before that, he was in the studio with Polo G. Then the next day, I came to the studio to finish up the song with Polo G. I got the call and asked, ‘Is this sh*t real?'”