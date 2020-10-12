Fantasy Football Buy-Low, Sell-High Stock Watch: Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans among trade candidates heading into Week 6

Most fantasy seasons, bye-week management factors into trade decisions. This year, that’s a little more difficult because you never know when bye weeks will be moved or when games will be postponed. Nevertheless, fantasy football owners have to field a lineup every week, and even with waiver wire pickups and having a deep bench more important than ever, you always need top-tier starters, especially if you’re 4-1 or 5-0 and already planning ahead for the playoffs. Finding the right buy-low, sell-high trade targets should be a constant mission, and Fantasy Pros’ Mike Tagliere is here to help with tips and trade advice in his Week 6 Stock Watch that includes Christian McCaffrey, Lamar Jackson, and Mik Evans.

It’s likely going to be more difficult to agree on trades now that the bye weeks have kicked in in full force. Most teams can’t afford to hurt their depth for even one week, especially with all the schedule uncertainty, but that shouldn’t stop you from trying to acquiring the best players. Depending on your situation, “sacrificing” a week might be advisable if it means having a stronger overall lineup for November and December. Obviously, there are risks involved no matter what route you go, but it’s all about balancing present and future value while looking ahead at matchups and playing time situations.

Remember, values can change quickly in fantasy football, so don’t get too locked in on a certain trade target. Change your thinking as the trends change, but don’t be afraid to strike if you have a good offer on the table. — Matt Lutovsky

Week 6 Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Buy-low candidates

Christian McCaffrey (RB – CAR)

McCaffrey (ankle) won’t come cheap, but he will come cheaper than he ever will for the remainder of the season. There’s been no real update on his status, and considering how well Mike Davis has played, some have suggested this could be a timeshare. It won’t. Davis is going to look much more pedestrian against the Bears and Saints the next two weeks. Find a McCaffrey manager who’s started 1-4 or even 2-3, and try to capitalize on their panic.

Lamar Jackson (QB – BAL)

There are some frustrated managers asking me if they should deal Jackson for WR2 and WR3-type players. This is happening because those managers spent a second- or third-round pick on Jackson, and they’re lacking depth at the RB or WR position. This is your chance to pounce on the elite quarterback. He missed practice twice this week with a knee issue, limiting his rushing upside, which is why his Week 5 numbers were lacking. He’ll bounce back strong, and you’ll be happy you bought low.

Tyler Boyd (WR – CIN)

Don’t let a bad game out of the Bengals offense move you off Boyd. He was in what will be his toughest matchup of the season against Marlon Humphrey in Week 5, leading to a potential buy-low window. Now that we know A.J. Green is probably droppable, we must move forward with Boyd as the clear-cut top target for Joe Burrow, who should only improve as time goes on. I’d be buying Boyd as a low-end WR2 with top-12 upside for the remainder of the season.

Mecole Hardman (WR – KC)

We’ve been seeing an increase in Hardman’s offensive snaps recently, which is certainly an indicator of future success, but we also watched Sammy Watkins pull a hamstring last week. Hardman was always a dual handcuff to both Watkins and Tyreek Hill. This is going to unlock a lot of opportunity for him moving forward, and we already know his efficiency is off the charts.

Week 6 Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Sell-high candidates

Mike Evans (WR – TB)

Evans has averaged just 54.2 yards per game on the season, which isn’t great considering Chris Godwin has been out for three of the five games, though the six touchdowns Evans is scored has helped mask the lack of yardage. Unless you think Brady is going to continue to post a 6.1-percent touchdown rate, Evans is likely going to come back down to earth.

Darrell Henderson (RB – LAR)

We heard Sean McVay say before the season that he wanted to model his run-game after Kyle Shanahan’s. He’s certainly done that through five weeks, as the load has been split up with almost no predictability. Henderson’s touches per game have been: 3, 14, 21, 9, and 19. We had Malcolm Brown as a popular target after Week 1. We had Henderson as a popular target after Weeks 2-3 and now 5. It would not shock anyone if we see Cam Akers be a popular target in the near future. If you’re okay with the unpredictable nature, great, but most managers want someone they can trust in their lineup. With matchups against the 49ers and Bears on tap, take advantage of the Week 5 performance and sell high.

Week 6 Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Player to hold

Todd Gurley (RB – ATL)

Yes, they just played the Panthers. Yes, it seems like a great opportunity to sell high. While I somewhat agree with that, I need to remind you that he’ll play against the Vikings, Lions, and Panthers (again) over the next three weeks. There’s going to be another opportunity to sell high on Gurley, so my advice would be to hold on through the heart of bye weeks.