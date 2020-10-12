Fake email ID of Collector asks officials to get gifts online – Latest News

Police are on the lookout for miscreants, who created a fake email ID of Nilgiris District Collector Innocent Divya and asked senior officials to collect free gifts sent through online platforms. Some of the senior officials, after getting the e-mails, contacted the Collector and told her about the gifts being sent through Amazon and Flipkart. The Collector denied any knowledge of such messages.

Innocent Divya then informed the Superintendent of Police Sashi Mohan, who initiated an inquiry.

When contacted, the Collector told reporters that he had asked the officials and the general public not to believe such e-mails.