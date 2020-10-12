European Union sanctions Belarus’s Lukashenko and Russia for Navalny poisoning

Taken together, the actions amount to a sharp response to political violence in Europe’s neighborhood, despite mixed E.U. attitudes about how to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lukashenko has continued to deploy security forces to crack down on protesters, who say an election in early August that returned him to office for a sixth term was illegitimate.

The new sanctions “send a clear message to the Belarusian authorities that business as usual is no longer possible in our relations,” said E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, speaking to reporters from Luxembourg after the meeting of the foreign ministers. “Yesterday, Sunday, we saw again a strong, tough, disproportionate response to the demonstrators. There has not been any signal from the Belarus authorities to engage in any kind of conversation, in any kind of talks.”

Diplomats said the measures against Lukashenko would include a travel ban and an asset freeze. The leader, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, is under British and U.S. sanctions. A previous round of E.U. sanctions against him was lifted in 2016 during a thaw in relations.

Lukashenko has given little ground to protesters. Ahead of the election, he locked up most of the main opposition candidates. After the election, he chased the main remaining contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, into exile in Lithuania and imprisoned another group of dissident leaders.

Over the weekend, Lukashenko met with many of the imprisoned opposition candidates, according to Belarusian government news outlets, which broadcast images of the meeting. But it did not appear as though he was engaging in serious political dialogue with them, as E.U. leaders have urged, diplomats said.

A previous round of sanctions against Belarusian officials took months to enforce after internal E.U. squabbling about unrelated foreign policy issues delayed them. Monday’s decision will also need additional technical preparation, but Borrell and other top diplomats said they do not expect the same kind of political delay again.

“We should have had them earlier,” said Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics. “This is inevitable if you have 27 members. It shows that even with delays, the E.U. is capable inevitably to make decisions.”

The list of Russian officials to be punished is not finalized and will be discussed before final approvals. France and Germany pushed for punishing officials deemed to have a connection to the attack on Navalny after he was nearly killed by what those governments have said was a nerve agent of the Novichok variety, developed by the Soviet and Russian governments.

“We have agreed to enact sanctions against individuals that we consider to be responsible for this violation of international law. It is important that the E.U. shows unity concerning such a serious crime, and we did that today,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said after the meeting.