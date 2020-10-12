Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo says he partly agrees with criticism of ‘cliched’ Netflix show

Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo has revealed he agrees “in a way” with French critics of the show, suggesting that the Netflix hit “portrays cliches”.

The series stars Lily Collins as an American expat who travels to Paris and becomes an Instagram sensation.

Bravo, who portrays Collins’s French love interest Gabriel, can understand why there is some criticism of the show.

“I think they’re right, in a way,” Bravo told Cosmopolitan. “We’re portraying cliches and we’re portraying one single vision of Paris. Paris is one of the most diverse cities in the world. We have so many ways of thinking, so many different nationalities, so many different neighbourhoods. A lifetime wouldn’t be enough to know everything that’s going on in Paris.”

Read more

He continued: “At some point, if you want to tell a story about Paris, you have to choose an angle. You have to choose a vision. French critics, they didn’t understand the fact that it’s just one vision. They’re like, ‘Oh, this is not what Paris is.’ Of course. Paris is many things.”

While Emily in Paris has been condemned by critics in both the UK and the US, the French have been among the most appalled by it.

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo in ‘Emily in Paris’ (Stephanie Branchu/Netflix)

Charles Martin, writing for Première, said that the show depicted the French as “all mean and all lazy and [whom] never arrive at the office before late morning; and that they are incorrigible flirts with no concept of being faithful. [They’re] sexist, backward and, of course, have at best a fitful relationship with their showers”.