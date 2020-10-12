‘Emily in Paris’ Star Appears to Agree With People’s Criticism on the Series, Teases Season 2

Netflix/Carole Bethuel

In response to the people perceiving the show as ‘cliche,’ cast member Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel on the Netflix show, says in a new interview that it isn’t entirely wrong.

Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” has caught people’s attention with mixed reviews. Some people love the story of an American girl, who barely speaks French, taking a job in the City of Lights. However, some others, mostly French, think that the story is “cliche” and the infidelity theme on the series also earns the show backlash.

In response to the people perceiving the show as “cliche,” cast member Lucas Bravo said in a new interview that it wasn’t entirely wrong. “I think they’re right, in a way,” the 32-year-old French actor, who plays Gabriel, shared to Cosmopolitan. “We’re portraying cliches and we’re portraying one single vision of Paris.”

Calling the city “one of the most diverse cities in the world,” Bravo continued, “We have so many ways of thinking, so many different nationalities, so many different neighborhoods. A lifetime wouldn’t be enough to know everything that’s going on in Paris.” He went on to say, “It’s an entire world in a city. At some point, if you want to tell a story about Paris, you have to choose an angle. You have to choose a vision. French critics, they didn’t understand the fact that it’s just one vision. They’re like, ‘Oh, this is not what Paris is.’ Of course. Paris is many things.”

Although Netflix has yet to officially greenlight the series for a second season, Bravo shared how he thought the sophomore season would go when it comes to his character’s love life with Emily (Lily Collins) and his estranged girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat). “We planted a few seeds about different characters,” he said.

He went on say, “Like Camille, when she kisses Emily on the mouth, and she’s like, ‘I’m not sorry.’ And then when they’re in bed, and I’m liking the picture, it’s all little seeds. Anything could happen between the three of them. I think Darren wants this second season to be really open-minded.”

“The way we left things, Gabriel is definitely more excited, or more intoxicated by the promise of going further down the road with Emily, that’s for sure,” Bravo added. “Because since she got here, so many amazing things unlocked for him, you know. But Camille is really strong-willed, she’s an amazing woman, and she could very well come back.”