Elon Musk Billionaires Starlink satellite internet project has been registered in Australia technology news

Starlink, Elon Musk ‘s $10 billion satellite internet project, has been registered in Australia and could be here by next year.

Starlink is essentially a constellation of thousands of satellites orbiting earth with the aim of providing low-cost, high-speed Internet anywhere in the world.

Rumours are swirling after registered Australian company TIBRO AUSTRALIA PTY LTD changed its name to STARLINK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD.

Starlink is Elon Musk’s $10 billion satellite internet project. (Supplied)

Reddit user, Softwareaur, discovered the change and shared it to reddit , saying the SpaceX subsidiary just came out of “stealth mode”. Another user cleverly pointed out the TIBRO is ORBIT backwards.

The TIBRO name change is seemingly happening across the globe, “Pretty much the same sequence of events happened in Canada,” said Softwareaur. “Be on the lookout for a TIBRO in your country.”

TIBRO was successfully granted a telecommunications license by ACMA (Australian Communications and Media Authority) on August 7 this year.

Starlink satellites almost offer full coverage over Australia, the majority of the country floating around 96-98 per cent, with Darwin slightly behind at 94 per cent. Coverage in Tasmania is sitting near perfect at 99.9 per cent.

There’s currently 775 Starlink satellites in orbit, a rocket recently launching 60 into space on October 6. SpaceX ultimately aims to have 12,000 plus small satellites around the globe by completion.

Starlink is currently undergoing beta testing in the US and Canada, there’s hints a public beta could be offered in the coming months.

If it successfully launches, Starlink could be going head-to-head with the NBN and 5G.

SpaceX has satellites registered with ACMA. (Supplied)

There’s yet to be an official announcement regarding Starlink in Australia.

Starlink satellite data shows Melbourne sitting at 99.7 per cent of daily coverage. (Sebsebmc)